Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his party strongly supported the Women Reservation Bill tabled in Parliament.

"As you know, my party has always promoted the Women Reservation Bill in the Assembly and elsewhere. I hope it will be passed shortly," Patnaik told reporters here.

Earlier, the BJD had issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present in the House and support the passage of the Bill.