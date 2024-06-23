Odisha CM pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Majhi, along with Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, offered floral tributes at Mookerjee's statue at a park named after him in Satsang Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

The state government is observing his death anniversary as 'Balidan Diwas'.

In an X post, Majhi described Mookerjee as a symbol of national unity and integrity and paid homage to him.

Mookerjee, who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP, in 1951.