Odisha CM, Pradhan thank Modi, Vaishnaw for two new railway lines

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning two new railway lines for the state.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the dream of Odisha is being fulfilled today through the development of Odisha's railway infrastructure. The project will significantly contribute to Odisha's transport, tourism and business growth and further accelerate the economic progress of the state," Majhi said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also from Odisha, extended his thanks to both leaders for approving the Bargarh Road-Nuapada Road New Line and the Sardega-Valumunda New Double Line Railway Project in the Union Cabinet meeting.

"These projects will particularly benefit the people in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sundargarh, and surrounding areas. The new railway lines will improve passenger services, transport, and business operations. Additionally, this development will boost tourism in Odisha, increase the demand for Sambaluri weaving and handicrafts, and strengthen the local economy," Pradhan said. PTI AAM AAM MNB