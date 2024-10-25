Odisha CM praises health worker Sibani for selfless service during cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday praised health worker Sibani Mandal for her selfless service during severe cyclone Dana that made landfall in the state earlier during the day.

Majhi praised ASHA worker Mandal for carrying multiple people on her back to a cyclone shelter amid heavy rains, including a paralytic woman whom she transported for one-and-a-half kilometres from her village in Rajnagar.

A video of Mandal’s heroic actions went viral, prompting the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of Odisha to share it on social media, highlighting her dedication.

"Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter [sic]," PIB's post said.

Mandal, who works at the Rajnagar Group Health Centre, took it upon herself to ensure the safety of Khasmunda residents before the cyclone hit. Chief Minister Majhi expressed his admiration, stating, "She has performed this responsibility beautifully... Sibani Didi became an inspiration to all in the field of duty." According to the Chief Minister's Office, Mandal carried a total of seven adults and two pregnant women to safety. Majhi conveyed his gratitude to her over the phone, saying, "This is how you help everyone in times of danger. May Lord Sri Jagannath bless you always." In recognition of her service, Majhi inquired about Mandal's living situation and ordered the Rajnagar Block Development Officer to provide her with housing, as she did not have a home. He also promised additional necessary assistance. PTI AAM AAM MNB