Odisha CM presents Rs 2.90-lakh cr budget for FY'26, focuses on agri, irrigation

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday presented a Rs 2.90-lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26) with a focus on agriculture and irrigation.

Noting that around 48 per cent of the state’s workforce depends on agriculture and 80 per cent of people live in rural areas, Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that his government allocated Rs 37,838 crore for the farm and allied sector in the budget.

“The allocation proposed for the farm sector reflects an increase of nearly 12 per cent,” Majhi said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

He also said the estimates for the sector include an allocation of Rs 2,020 crore for 'CM Kisan Yojana' and Rs 600 crore for the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' for the promotion of millets.

This was the first full-fledged budget of the BJP government after the party came to power in the state last year.

Majhi had presented an interim budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal in July last year.

During his budget speech, he proposed several new schemes for improvement of irrigation facilities in the state.

To boost milk production and improve the livelihood of farmers under the 'Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana', he proposed Rs 164 crore. PTI AAM BDC