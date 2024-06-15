Odisha CM reviews law and order situation

Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday held a meeting with senior police officers, including DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, and reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

During the meeting, he asked the police to listen to the grievances of the people, the DGP said. “The chief minister has instructed us to provide quality services and listen to the grievances of people coming to police stations," Sarangi told reporters after the meeting.

The chief minister was apprised of several law and order issues and the functioning of the police force in the state, the DGP said.

Apart from Sarangi, additional director generals Sanjay Kumar, R K Sharma, Arun Bothra and Amitabh Thakur were present there, besides several other officers. PTI AAM BDC