Odisha CM reviews preparations for India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday visited the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and reviewed preparations for the ODI match between India and England on February 9.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements after taking stock of the preparations.

“The preparatory work is being carried out under the direct supervision of all the Odisha Cricket Association staff, district and state administration and Sports Minister Suryavanshi Suraj,” Majhi said.

“This is both a challenge and a matter of honour for us. I hope the match will be successfully organised,” the chief minister said.

He also unveiled a special theme song on the occasion.