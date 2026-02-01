Odisha CM rolls out projects worth Rs 276 cr, announces Rs 633 cr initiatives for Subarnapur dist

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday unveiled development projects worth Rs 276 crore and announced new initiatives involving an additional Rs 633 crore for Subarnapur district during his one-day visit to the western town.

Majhi launched the projects while attending the ‘Subhadra Shakti Mela’, a congregation mostly comprising women at Subarnapur.

He disbursed Rs 126 crore interest-free loans to 1,848 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and said this financial support will strengthen women-led enterprises, promote self-reliance, and enhance livelihoods.

Of the projects launched, foundation stones were laid for 24 projects worth Rs 173 crore, while 34 projects valued at Rs 103 crore were inaugurated.

These projects are aimed at strengthening infrastructure in sectors such as roads, drinking water, irrigation, education, health, rural development and urban development.

Before attending the Mela, the CM visited the ‘Samadhi Peeth’ (memorial) of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi at Khaliapali and held discussions with members of the management committee and saints.

He said Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi, who guided Odisha’s social and spiritual consciousness, will be honoured through the comprehensive development of his Samadhi Peeth, for which Rs 35 crore will be spent.

The new initiatives comprising projects worth Rs 633 crore include construction of a river-based reservoir at Marudagochha with an investment of Rs 557 crore, an open-air theatre at Sanskruti Bhavan costing Rs 11.23 crore, renovation of Gandhi Stadium with Rs 25.28 crore and improvement of Block Chhak Junction Road at a cost of Rs 4.23 crore.

The chief minister said industrial projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore are already operational in Subarnapur disttict, which has immense potential in agriculture, handloom, culture, and tourism. PTI AAM AAM MNB