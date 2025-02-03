Odisha CM sanctions Rs 5 lakh for treatment of girl, house for family

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of a girl suffering from a rare disease, as well as a house for her family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Majhi made the “on-the-spot” sanction at a ‘grievance hearing’ here.

He asked the district collector of Boudh to hand over Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), and directed the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department to provide a house to the family of Pratyusha Giri.

Majhi said the girl is suffering from "zeroderma disease", a genetic disorder that causes extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet light.

“We have sanctioned Rs 5 lakh on the spot, and asked the district collector of Boudh to provide a PMAY house to her family,” he told reporters here.

He said the girl was last month admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she received treatment free of cost. However, the disease requires regular treatment and her family is not able to bear the expenses, said the CM.

Majhi also asked officials to arrange for the treatment of a 12-year-old boy from Saintala in Bolangir district.

He said the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell has so far received 8,031 petitions out of which “around 81 per cent cases have been disposed”.

"I urge people to visit the CMGC if they are denied justice at the district level," Majhi added.