Odisha CM seeks crop damage assessment report by Dec 30 for providing financial assistance

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed agriculture officials to ensure that all farmers affected by the unseasonal rains get financial assistance and asked them to submit an assessment report by December 30.

After receiving the report, the assistance money would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers, he said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation, Majhi said farmers of the state have sustained losses due to unseasonal rains since December 20.

He appealed to farmers to submit to the government the details of their crop damage by December 29.

"It was informed in the meeting that 1.26 lakh farmers have so far informed about the losses and damage of their crop under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The CM appealed to all farmers, both insured and non-insured, to inform about the loss and damage to their crops through the 'Krishi Rakhatha' portal or by calling 14447 by tomorrow," an official said.

Majhi also directed officials to conduct a massive awareness program so that all the insured farmers can file claims with the insurance companies about the loss and damage to their crops within the stipulated time frame.

Among those present in the meeting were Deputy CM KV Singh Deo who holds the Agriculture portfolio, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Food Supplies Minister KC Patra and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. PTI AAM AAM SOM