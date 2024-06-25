Odisha CM tells officials to set up task force for formation of north, south development councils

Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday instructed Planning and Convergence (P&C) department officials to set up a task force for the creation of development councils for the southern and northern regions of the state.

Majhi gave this direction during a meeting with Development Commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officers of the department.

The CM emphasised the need for the P&C department to draft a comprehensive proposal for the creation of North and South Odisha Development Councils, aligning with commitments outlined in the BJP's electoral manifesto.

Currently, the Western Odisha Development Council operates in the state, covering ten districts and a sub-division since its inception in 1999. The council's budget has grown significantly, increasing from Rs 3 crore to Rs 200 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal year under the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

As the Minister overseeing P&C, Majhi also directed the department to establish trauma care centres in districts affected by mining activities, funded through the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

He specifically stressed the establishment of such centres within medical colleges located in mineral-rich districts.

The CM urged officials to prioritise effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots level, ensuring maximum benefit for people. He instructed them to take proactive measures to fulfill all significant promises made in the election manifesto. PTI BBM BBM MNB