Odisha CM to attend investors’ meet in Kolkata to boost industrial growth

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to participate an investors’ meet in Kolkata on Friday, as part of the state’s effort to attract investments and accelerate industrial growth, a top official said.

Sources in the CMO said Majhi will begin his tour to the neighbouring state on Thursday and join the investors meet on Friday and Saturday. The CM will be accompanied by industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, they said.

"The industries secretary and I will also join the investors meet on Friday," chief secretary Anu Garg told reporters.

The state will also organise a road show and chief minister may hold one-on-one discussions with leading investors who want to set up industries in Odisha, industries department officials said.

Ahead of the visit, the CMO on Thursday highlighted the state’s growing focus on tourism-led investments.

In a post on X, it said, "Big news for investors & tourism lovers! #Odisha is gearing up to be India’s next major tourism investment hub under Hon'ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha. The Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy-2026 brings investor-friendly incentives, simplified norms & strong emphasis on sustainable, cultural & experiential tourism. Time to explore the possibilities!" On December 19, Majhi had joined a similar investors meet in Hyderabad and the state received investment intentions worth over Rs 67,000 crore, with a combined potential of creating around 56,000 jobs.

As many as 13 MoUs were signed during the Hyderabad meet, representing an investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore and an estimated generation of 15,905 jobs, officials said.

In addition, investment proposals amounting to Rs 39,131 crore were received, with the potential to create over 40,000 employment opportunities, they added.