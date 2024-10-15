Odisha CM to attend swearing in of new BJP govt in Haryana

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana on Thursday, an official statement said.

Later in the day, he will participate in a conference of CMs of NDA-ruled states in Chandigarh, it said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 am at Dussehra ground in Panchkula near Chandigarh.

On Friday, he will fly to Mumbai to attend a conference of companies operating in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

During the two-day trip to the western city, he will also attend a conference on 'Make in Odisha' to woo investors to the state.

He will return to Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, the statement said.