Odisha CM to inaugurate Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa on Wednesday

Puri, Jan 17 (PTI) The Rs 800 crore Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project here will be inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The pilgrim town is adorned with flowers, lights, and graffiti.

The project includes parking areas, Shree Setu (a bridge), Shree Danda (a road), running parallel to Bada Danda to ease pilgrim movement, pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for visitors in and around the Jagannath temple.

The CM is scheduled to reach here at around 1 pm and unveil the much-awaited project at 1.30 pm, a large number of devotees from different parts of Odisha and the country have already congregated here for the inaugural ceremony. Patnaik will also release some documentary videos on the project, an official said.

As the three-day long yagna is continuing and will culminate on Wednesday afternoon, Gajapati Maharaj of Puri Divyasingha Deb will give 'purnahuti' in the 'havan' between 1.30 pm to 2 pm. Patnaik will dedicate the project to devotees with the culmination of the Yagna.

The priests, sadhus and other delegates along with the chief minister will go around the Parikrma around the temple between 2 pm to 2.30 pm, officials said.

Many sadhus from 90 shrines and religious institutions across the country, have already reached the holy town and preparations have been made for their smooth stay, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.

He said a special auditorium fitted with large digital screens has been set up on the parikrama for 900 guests.

"... all the arrangements are in place. The project is going to be inaugurated by the chief minister. The administration has made Shree Marg (a new road), Shree Setu (a new bridge) and Jagannath Ballav Parking area functional. Dignitaries have started arriving in the town from 10 am. The people had a smooth darshan of the deities in the morning hours smoothly", said Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

Meanwhile, the holy town is under a tight security blanket with the deployment of 90 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police force. Apart from CCTV surveillance, the police have engaged bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage teams, and dog squads to ensure the safety of the area, said DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

The state government has already announced Wednesday as a public holiday to facilitate people to participate in the inauguration. Government offices, schools, and colleges across the state will remain closed while private offices and institutions will ensure live streaming of the event for their employees and students. PTI AAM BBM AAM RG