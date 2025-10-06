Odisha CM to launch projects worth over Rs 1,100 cr in poll-bound Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to launch projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore in poll-bound Nuapada district on Monday, officials said.

Majhi is likely to unveil the projects at a public meeting in Nuapada, where bypolls were necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

“Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha is going to Nuapada District to announce 957 new projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore, lay foundation stones, and inaugurate them,” the CMO said in a post on X.

While opposition BJD leaders from Bhubaneswar are camping in Nuapada, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said he will address a ‘Nyay Samavesh’ on Monday near Chaltan Pada.

No major political party has so far announced the names of candidates for the upcoming bypolls. PTI AAM RBT