Odisha CM to start distribution of new ration cards on April 24

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch distribution of new ration cards among 5.90 lakh beneficiaries on April 24, a minister said on Tuesday.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said 9 lakh people have applied for ration cards, and of them, nearly 5.90 lakh were found eligible to be covered under the food security scheme.

“The chief minister will launch the distribution of new ration cards on National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24) from Puri. After the event, the new ration cards will be distributed in other parts of the state,” Patra told reporters.

The minister said new cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries at the block level, he said.

Nearly 25 lakh ration card holders have not completed their e-KYC (know your customer) till now, he said, adding that a field-level verification of these beneficiaries is in progress.

A total of 3.25 crore people in the state are beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), while another 6.48 lakh have been covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).