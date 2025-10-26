Odisha CM to visit Mumbai on Sunday to attend India Maritime Week-2025

Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Sunday to attend the prestigious India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 on Monday.

The IMW event will be inaugurated on Monday and will continue till October 31.

Majhi will join the inaugural session as the guest of honour and later attend the Odisha special session in the afternoon, which will focus on the state's port-led investment opportunities and export potential through its sea ports, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A delegation from the Odisha government has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit.

Odisha's participation reflects its vision to become a major hub for port-led industrial growth and coastal economic development, the statement said.

The state delegation will highlight investment opportunities in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries, and maritime technology, reaffirming Odisha's commitment to strengthening India's maritime trade and export ecosystem, it said.

During the Odisha special session, the state will showcase its world-class port infrastructure, new developments, and vast maritime potential, inviting both domestic and international investors to explore new partnerships, the CMO said.

This visit also marks an important moment as the Odisha government completes 500 days under the leadership of CM Majhi, continuing its strong focus on inclusive development, industrial growth, and employment generation.

In the statement, the state welcomed investors, industry stakeholders, and maritime professionals to explore the state's opportunities and join its journey toward becoming a strategic gateway for trade, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth.

India Maritime Week is a leading national and international event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and investors to discuss progress and opportunities in maritime infrastructure, port development, and the blue economy.

The summit aims to promote collaboration and innovation in India's growing maritime sector. PTI BBM BBM RG