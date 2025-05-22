Odisha CM unveils industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore, 36,000 jobs to be created

Jajpur (Odisha), May 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 24 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 1,15,000 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for 36,000 people.

Taking part at a function here, the CM inaugurated four projects, including Tata Steel Limited’s 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar industrial hub with an investment of Rs 47,599 crore. The project is expected to create 4,625 jobs.

Other inaugurated projects include JSL Group’s petroleum and solar power venture (Rs 470 crore), Jatia Steel Limited’s 0.75 MTPA TMT Rebar-cum-Wire Rod Mill, (Rs 220 crore) and Abis Exports India Private Limited’s poultry feed plant (Rs 161.57 crore).

Additionally, the CM conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for 20 other industrial projects. Among them is Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL)’s 8.52 MTPA Steel Plant Expansion at an investment of Rs 61,769 crore.

This unit is poised to become one of the largest steel manufacturing facilities in the region and is expected to create 14,000 direct jobs, an official said.

Besides, Linde India Limited, a leader in industrial gases, is setting up an air separation unit with an investment of Rs 425 crore. This will enhance local industrial self-sufficiency and ensure a steady gas supply to Odisha’s steel and manufacturing ecosystem.

Some foreign investments from Germany, Japan, the UK, and USA were also among the projects for which Majhi conducted groundbreaking ceremonies.

TYK Ceramics India Pvt Ltd (a Japanese FDI firm) will invest Rs 57 crore to manufacture advanced refractory products for steelmaking, bolstering local production and technology.

Almamet India Private Limited, a German multinational, is investing Rs 50.6 crore to establish a unit for magnesium granules and calcium carbide, contributing to the state’s specialty chemical sector.

Neo Industries Metal Processing Pvt Ltd from the USA is investing Rs 72 crore in chrome plating and steel surface finishing, improving steel quality and enhancing Odisha’s value-added manufacturing capabilities.

Corewire Surface Technology Pvt Ltd from the UK will invest Rs 50.1 crore in a facility for rebuilding steel rolls, strengthening the metallurgical supply chain.

Lechler India Pvt Ltd, another German firm, is setting up a precision nozzle and steel fabrication unit with an investment of Rs 1.5 crore, promoting cleaner and more efficient industrial processes.

"Together, these 24 projects will not only bring foreign capital and cutting-edge technology to Odisha, but also serve as a catalyst for job creation, MSME collaboration, and downstream industrial growth in the region," an official said, adding that the state is emerging as a trusted destination for both domestic and international investors.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, "Today, Odisha stands at a historic turning point. With the launch of industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur, we are not merely laying foundation stones, we are building the future. Now, 36,000 employment opportunities are being created, ensuring that our youth can grow with pride in their own land".

The chief minister said that in just 113 days since holding the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, the state turned commitments into concrete progress.

Apart from industry leaders, the event witnessed the presence of state Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Balsamant and Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera. PTI AAM AAM MNB