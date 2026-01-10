Odisha CM unveils projects worth over Rs 948 crore in Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Jan 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday unveiled 25 development projects worth over Rs 948 crore in Sambalpur, and stated that his government was committed to the development of the western Odisha district.

Majhi, who is on a two-day visit to Sambalpur, began the day by offering prayers at the Samaleswari Temple, before flagging off 25 new e-bus services for the city.

He also inaugurated a modern bus terminal of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) at Ainthapali, and said that a provision of Rs 238.14 crore has been made for the maintenance of the terminal and buses over the next 10 years.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Majhi launched 25 projects worth over Rs 948 crore.

He inaugurated 14 projects worth more than Rs 57 crore and laid foundation stones for 11 projects to be implemented at a cost exceeding Rs 890 crore.

The projects span multiple sectors, including road and bridge, health infrastructure, warehouses, bus stands, girls’ hostels, tourism, drinking water supply and other civic amenities.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the government is committed to accelerating the pace of development in Sambalpur, as the district's progress is integral to Odisha’s vision of balanced growth and good governance.

He described Sambalpur as one of the most beautiful cities in the state and expressed confidence that the city's shape and beauty would further improve once the projects are completed.

He said riverfront development work around the Samaleswari Temple, a 'Shakti Peeth', is being implemented in two phases with a total investment of Rs 316 crore.

The CM said that as a part of it, Rs 160 crore is being spent on the Mahanadi riverfront development from Mandalia to Chaunrapur.

The project will include parks, open gyms, selfie points, bathing ghats, 'aarti' ghats, shopping complexes, toilets and parking facilities, making the riverfront a major attraction for residents and tourists alike, he said.

Noting that industrialisation activities were earlier confined to specific areas, Majhi said his government has taken measures to make growth inclusive and ensure that all districts get new industries.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who hails from the western region, said the BJP government is making all efforts to put Sambalpur firmly on the path of progress.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the "double-engine government" is fulfilling its promise of "double development" by ensuring growth reaches every district and every village.

Among those who attended the programme were Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and former MLA Nauri Naik.