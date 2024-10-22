Odisha CM urges MLAs to coordinate cyclone rescue work

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon all MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and coordinate rescue operations at the ground level as threat of impending cyclone Dana was looming large over the state.

The chief minister said all the legislators cutting across parties should try their best to stay with the people.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the entire eastern coast from Odisha's Puri and West Bengal's Sagar Island is likely to be impacted by the impending cyclone.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “It is essential that all the MLAs should remain present in their respective constituencies in order to coordinate with the administration for relief and rescue operations being done in view of the cyclone and heavy rainfall situation.” He directed the state administration to ensure 100 per cent evacuation of people from the vulnerable areas.

The state government has so far identified about 800 cyclone shelters to accommodate people who are being evacuated ahead of the cyclone.

Odisha has 147 MLAs, including 78 of the BJP, 51 of the BJD and 14 from the Congress.

As per the IMD forecast, 14 of the state’s 30 districts are likely to be affected by the impending storm and heavy rainfall. PTI AAM BDC