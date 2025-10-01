Odisha CM visits Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack

Cuttack, Oct 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited several Dussehra pandals in Cuttack city on the occasion of 'Navami' - the ninth day of Navaratri on Wednesday and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Majhi visited several prominent puja pandals in the city, including those located at Nuapada, Potapokhari and Chauliaganj.

During his visit, Majhi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the respective puja committees. The atmosphere was charged with devotion and celebration, as enthusiastic crowds gathered to greet the chief minister.

In a post on X, Majhi said he visited various puja pandals in Cuttack city on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and had darshan of Maa Durga, received her blessings, and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

"Cuttack is the city of brotherhood. Here, with everyone's cooperation, Durga Puja has become a unique representation of our culture and Odia pride. Participating in Cuttack's Durga Puja is a divine experience. May Maa Durga bless everyone," he wrote. The chief minister on Tuesday visited several Puja pandals in his home district Keonjhar and offered prayers to Maa Durga. He prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Odisha.

Majhi is scheduled to visit some Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. PTI BBM BBM RG