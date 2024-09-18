Odisha CM visits flood-affected Balasore district, asks officials to expedite relief measures

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the flood situation in Balasore district remained grim, and asked the district administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.

Majhi undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected blocks of Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi earlier in the day.

“One rescue team of NDRF, three teams of ODRAF and eight teams of fire service have been deployed in the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas,” Majhi told reporters.

He also asked the district administration to speed up the rescue and relief efforts, as people in several villages are still marooned.

The chief minister said villagers in 35 gram panchayats were still affected and efforts are underway to assist them.

The overflowing Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers led to flooding in the district, following heavy rainfall in the wake of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Majhi said around 2,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places, and the process is continuing.

“There has been no report of any human casualty thus far,” he said.

Majhi said at least six blocks and about 8,000 hectares of agricultural field have been affected in the flood.

Meanwhile, sources in the water resources department said the water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat remained at 11.60 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre. PTI AAM RBT