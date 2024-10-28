Odisha CM warns officials against indulging in corrupt practices

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) Lambasting the previous BJD government over alleged corruption, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday warned officials against indulging in dishonest practices.

Majhi said this while addressing officials after inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week, which will continue till November 3.

"Corruption was rampant under the previous BJD government in the name of 5T, and all the officials involved in such practices will not be spared by the BJP government," he asserted.Drawing a comparison between cancer and corruption, Majhi said his government has decided to remove corrupt officials from the system to provide clean governance to the people of the state.

5T is a governance model in Odisha, based on teamwork, transparency, technology and time leading to transformation.

The government has started taking action in this direction, he added.

Majhi pointed out that in the first 140 days of his government, at least six chief engineers, a joint commissioner of the excise department and other senior officials were booked under corruption charges.

The chief minister said that the vigilance department, for the first time, has taken action against six chief engineer rank officers, and they have been sent to jail for indulging in corruption and creating a hefty amount of assets disproportionate to the known sources of their income.

The vigilance has seized 233 plots located in Bhubaneswar, and several districts, 32 buildings and flats located in Bhubaneswar and other places, 6 kg of gold ornaments, bank deposits of Rs 10 crore, and Rs 21 lakh in cash from the six chief engineers, he pointed out.

He said everyone knows how much difficulty a common man faces to build a house in a costly city like Bhubaneswar.

What kind of magic or technique the officers knew for which they were able to gather such a huge amount of properties, Majhi wondered.

"All their assets belong to the public because many low-quality infrastructures were constructed during the previous government’s tenure," Majhi said, hitting out at his opponent BJD.

"Everyone knew who was getting the kickback money and who was fighting the election on that fund," he further said without naming anyone.

"This is a trailer and the movie is yet to come. None will be spared. Our government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption," Majhi said, cautioning dishonest people not to ignore his warning.

The chief minister also said that his government is taking many steps to strengthen Odisha's vigilance by increasing technology, infrastructure and human resources.

He informed us that 8 new additional SP posts and 24 new DSP posts will be created in the vigilance department.

These posts will play a vital role in the vigilance department's investigations, monitoring and prosecution of corruption cases.

Further, 16 sub-inspectors will also be engaged in vigilance to assist in investigations.

In addition, 24 chartered accountants and banking and cyber experts would also be recruited in the department in the coming days, he stated.

To enhance the mobility support of the vigilance team, 135 new motorcycles, and 150 new desktops/laptops will be provided.

A state forensic science laboratory will be established within the directorate, Majhi announced.

Speaking at the event, Vigilance Director Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa said they have registered 88 corruption cases in the last four months against 123 people, including 24 class-1 officers and 12 class-2 officers.

He said that 26 DA cases have been registered during the period, in which disproportionate assets worth Rs 77.28 crore were unearthed.

In the four months, 89 accused, including 22 class-1 officers and 11 class-2 officers, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, he said.

"We have focused on prosecution to get maximum conviction. In the last four months, 40 accused, including six class-1 officers and five class-2 officers, have been convicted in 32 cases," he stated.

While reacting to Majhi’s statement, BJD spokesperson Tumbanath Panda said former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had strengthened the vigilance department and it was appreciated by the union home ministry. Patnaik had created a robust infrastructure, which the present BJP government can use to curb corruption, he said.

"As the CM said that he has shown the trailer to the people of this state, we are eagerly waiting to see the full film. I appeal to Majhi to release the film soon," said Lenin Mohanty, another BJD leader. PTI BBM AAM BBM SBN BBM SBN