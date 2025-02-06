Odisha CMO asks senior officers to take action against officials neglecting grievance resolution

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has asked senior officers heading different departments to initiate disciplinary action against officials found neglecting resolution of public grievances at their ends.

The CMO in a letter to the top officers has also directed them to speed up the grievance redress process and take disciplinary action under the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, against those who are deliberately neglecting the resolution of complaints.

The CMO letter came after it was noticed that some of the grievances remain unresolved for long time for which the complaints run to the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell.

"A review of the status of complaints revealed that many of them have been delayed for a long time due to slow action at different levels. As a result, complainants have been repeatedly visiting the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell with the same issues," the CMO letter addressed to senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, DGP, district collectors and SPs.

The CMO has also instructed senior officials to prioritise and expedite the resolution of public grievances to restore faith in government processes.

"The public hearing programme is one of the best initiatives by the Odisha government, offering a platform for citizens to submit their grievances to authorities at any time and from anywhere. Therefore, the programme should be given priority," the CMO said.