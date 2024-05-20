Odisha CM's office, residence under grip of corrupt coterie: PM Modi

Angul/Cuttack/Puri, May 20 (PTI) Asserting that the Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha is on its way out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was hurt over the "destruction" of the state.

Advertisment

Addressing public meetings in Dhenkanal and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats, Modi said though the state is rich in mineral resources, its people are distressed.

The PM said the Odisha Chief Minister's office and residence are under the grip of a coterie which destroyed the state and shattered the dreams of the youths.

"Who is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Odisha? It is the BJD government which is under the control of some corrupt people. A handful of corrupt persons have grabbed the chief minister's office and residence. Small workers of the BJD have now become crorepatis," the Prime Minister said.

Advertisment

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD, Modi said the state government has prevented people from availing the benefits of the mineral resources. "In 2014, Modi had prepared a new mineral exploration policy, under which Odisha is getting high royalty," he said.

Stating that Odisha received Rs 50,000 crore as mineral royalty and Rs 26,000 crore from the district mineral fund (DMF), Modi said the money should have been spent on roads, schools and drinking water, but the BJD has "misused" it.

What the BJD government has given to Odisha, Modi asked, adding that the BJD has given land mafia, sand mafia, coal mafia, and mining mafia to the state. The BJD MLAs and ministers are indulging in such practice day and night, the PM said.

Advertisment

He also said that the Modi government is allocating a higher amount of funds to the state. But, the BJD government is "misappropriating" the funds.

Modi said neither the mineral resources nor the cultural heritage of Odisha is safe in the hands of the BJD government.

"Even, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government," Modi said, expressing concern over the missing keys of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) for last six years.

Advertisment

"A coterie roaming around the chief minister is responsible for this," Modi said, adding that one particular mafia has captured all the sectors and does not allow any competition in the state. "After BJP forms the government in Odisha, we will break the backbone of this mafia," Modi said.

He said the Modi government is allocating a higher amount of funds to the state, but the BJD government stalls their implementation of big projects. Later the ministers and MLAs allocate such contracts to their close people after getting cuts or commissions.

Modi said Odisha wants to know why the BJD has suppressed the judicial commission report on Ratna Bhandar keys. "The role of BJD in the case is a suspect. The BJP government after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public," Modi said, adding that it is said that the Ratna Bhandar key has gone to Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

While claiming formation of a double-engine government in the state, Modi rejected the possibility of a hung assembly in Odisha. "Some media persons are saying that Odisha is going to witness a hung assembly. It is just a rumour because BJP will form a full majority government in the state. BJP can only take forward development of the state to a new height," he said.

Referring to the BJD's demand to announce the name of BJP's chief ministerial face for Odisha, Modi said: "I have experience in running a state government. Though Modi will be in Delhi, he will ensure that Odisha's BJP government does not face any difficulty," the Prime Minister said.

He said people have imposed faith on the BJD government for the past 25 years. "Entire Odisha is now introspecting what the people have got in these years. Farmers are facing hardships, youths are migrating to other states for livelihood while the situation is worse in tribal hinterland," he said.

Advertisment

Expressing concern over the large migration of people from Odisha despite the state being rich in natural resources like mines, forests and water, Modi asked: "Why people of Odisha are forced to reel under extreme poverty." Noting that he came from the land of Lord Somnath to offer prayers in the land of Lord Jagannath, the PM said, "After seeing the poverty in Odisha, I feel hurt. Who has destroyed my Odisha? Who has ruined the dreams of the youths? This gives me extreme pain." Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri and led a roadshow here to canvas support for BJP candidates.

He led the roadshow from Marichkote square to Medical square on Grand Road in Puri. The PM was accompanied by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and Puri Assembly segment nominee Jayanta Sarangi. Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the Grand Road, waving at the prime minister holding the lotus symbol.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the roadshow, police said. PTI AAM/BBM MNB AAM RG