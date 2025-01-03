Odisha CM’s private secretary transferred

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government has transferred chief minister’s private secretary Arindam Dakua and four other officers.

Dakua, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the director of municipal administration, and the housing and urban development department ex-officio additional secretary.

According to the notification issued by the general administration & public grievances department on Thursday, no one was appointed for the post of private secretary to the chief minister.

He was appointed as the private secretary to the CM in July 2024.

NBS Rajput, the principal secretary to the governor, has been given additional charge of the public enterprise department's principal secretary.

Public enterprise department's commissioner-cum-secretary Temjenwapag Ao has been made the planning and convergence's special secretary, it said.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, working as the managing director of investment promotion entity IPICOL, has been assigned additional charge of commissioner-cum-secretary in the skill development department.

He is also in charge of the industries department's special secretary, and the infrastructure development agency IDCO's managing director.

Agriculture department director Prem Chaudhary has been appointed the textiles and handlooms' director.

He also holds an additional charge as managing director of the Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. PTI AAM BDC