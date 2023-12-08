Odisha coffee growers seek govt intervention as crop hit by unseasonal rain

Koraput (Odisha), Dec 8 (PTI) A body of coffee growers in Odisha demanded government intervention and subsidies in the wake of unseasonal rain triggered by cyclone Michuang wreaking havoc on harvest of the crop.

Advertisment

Odisha Coffee Growers Association (OCGA) urged the government to provide subsidies to facilitate the adoption of modern drying techniques.

According to the farmers' body, the rain battered Koraput district, known for coffee gardens, on Tuesday and Wednesday and damaged the crops.

The calamity struck during the peak harvesting season and affected the quality and texture of the ripened coffee fruits.

Advertisment

“It’s the peak ripening season for coffee fruits. The cyclonic storm has significantly impacted growers. Drying the harvested coffee has become problematic after the unseasonal rain which we face almost every year. Also, the quality is affected,” Coffee growers' body vice president Sujoy Pradhan said.

Cultivators in the district keep the harvested coffee fruits under sunlight to dry the crop.

“This practice becomes challenging during adverse weather conditions, leading to quality issues. Additionally, several substances may inadvertently mix with the coffee during the open drying process,” he said.

Advertisment

Emphasising the need for government intervention, Pradhan said, “We demand subsidies to establish transparent polyhouses with raised beds and solar dryers.” The charter of demands was formally presented by the association during the recent visit of K G Jagadeesha, chief executive officer of the Coffee Board of India, to the district.

Currently, Koraput has over 3,500 hectares of coffee plantation involving around 4,300 growers.

“The association has presented its demand. There are plans to organise exposure visits for coffee growers of the district to learn about the polyhouse method of drying fruits,” said Upendra Kumar Saha, senior liaison officer, Coffee Board, Koraput, He acknowledged that unseasonal rain affected the quality of coffee fruits during harvesting season. PTI COR BBM BDC