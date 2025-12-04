Odisha college drama teacher arrested for 'sexually harassing' girl student

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) A guest faculty of Odisha government-run Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student, police said.

The accused person was arrested on the basis of a written complaint filed by the principal of the college at Kharvelnagar police station here, ACP Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said.

The drama teacher of the college was disengaged from service following the allegation of sexual harassment of the minor and a massive student protest in the college over the issue.

College principal Bijay Kumar Jena said he sacked the guest faculty after receiving complaints from girl students against him.

A three-member inquiry committee of the Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Department led by special secretary Deba Prasad Das also visited the campus and held discussions with the authorities and students.

Das said that the committee will recommend that the government blacklists the teacher so that he cannot be re-appointed in any college in the future. PTI BBM BBM ACD