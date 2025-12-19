Odisha committed to AI-led governance: CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his administration was committed to AI-led governance and citizen-centric innovation.

Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Regional AI Impact Conference, he said Odisha has been building a strong foundation for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

"This will strengthen governance, speed of service delivery, and empower citizens. India is undergoing a historic technical transformation, and Odisha is proud to be an active and ambitious partner in this national movement," he said.

The conference is being held as a precursor event to the AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled in New Delhi in February.

IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling said he was excited about the state government's focus on local language LLMs (Large Language Models), which he asserted will ensure that technology is no longer limited by a language barrier.

Union IT Ministry's Joint Secretary Sudeep Shrivastav said Odisha had emerged as a prominent state in India's AI landscape.

"The state has recently articulated an AI policy that places strong emphasis on responsible adoption, applied use cases, and ecosystem development," he said.

State IT Secretary Vishal Dev announced several key partnerships, including those with OpenAI to support capacity building for students and government officials and TCS to improve efficiency and productivity in the e-file management system.

He also shared a glimpse of 'Sushasan Sah'AI'Yak', an AI-powered chatbot designed to help government officials improve productivity.

UP's IT Department principal secretary Anurag Yadav said AI is no longer about the future, "the time now is to decide whether we want to be actors or passive participants".

At the event, the government unveiled 'Odisha Vision 2036 Immersive AI Zone', which offers visitors a glimpse into an AI-enabled future, showcasing transformation across healthcare, education, disaster management, governance, and citizen services.