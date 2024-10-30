Odisha committed to enhancing urban mobility: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Odisha government is committed to enhancing urban mobility in the state, a state minister said here while flagging off 12 new electric buses under the 'Mo Bus' service on Wednesday.

Mo Bus is a public transport bus service run in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters, Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, “The government of Odisha is committed to enhancing urban mobility in the state. The expansion of bus services symbolises our commitment to building a sustainable future under Viksit Odisha vision.” Of the 475 buses running between cities, 95 are now electric and operating on 97 routes.

He also inaugurated Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT), city bus stand near Bhubaneswar railway station and Puri bus stand.

The ATVMs will facilitate seamless ticketing for Mo Bus passengers, the minister said.

The machines are equipped with advanced features to issue tickets with a choice of payment modes, including cash, UPI and coins, and provide detailed route information.

The installation of these ATVMs will not only streamline the ticketing process but also enable the authorities to effectively monitor count and increase digital footprint, he stated.

On the occasion, Mahapatra announced the introduction of Mo Bus service on two new routes (65 & 66) connecting Master Canteen to Wonderla water park- Khordha new bus stand and Bhubaneswar airport to Pathargadia via Master Canteen respectively to enhance accessibility and convenience for commuters.

The minister has also unveiled the logo of “Odisha Yatri” and inaugurated a kiosk at BSABT for drivers’ registration and passenger assistance during his visit.

Speaking about the mobile app, he said, “Odisha Yatri app was developed aiming at both empowering drivers and improving customer experiences. The app will operate on zero commission. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN