Odisha confirms 5 sunstroke deaths, 18 other cases under scrutiny

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday confirmed the deaths of five persons due to sunstroke so far, while an inquiry into 18 more casualties suspected to be linked to heat-related illness is currently underway.

According to Satyabrata Sahu, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), one death each has been confirmed in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, and Bolangir.

Additionally, the government has received reports of 18 suspected sunstroke deaths, 12 from Sundergarh district and six from Jharsuguda district. However, Sahu emphasised that the exact cause of these deaths will be confirmed only after post-mortem examinations.

Ashutosh Kulkarni, additional district magistrate of Sundargarh, said currently 10 heatstroke patients are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Rourkela, while 23 others are admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital, all in stable condition.

Jharsuguda chief district medical officer Jayakrushna Nayak said six unnatural death cases have been reported in the district, with ongoing post-mortem examinations to determine if they were due to heatstroke.

Director of public health, Nilakhanta Mishra, announced the dispatch of a special team to Rourkela to investigate the deaths.

Preliminary investigations indicate that most sunstroke deaths occurred due to work during peak hours, primarily affecting labourers and truck drivers.

District administrations have been instructed to probe these deaths, with strict warnings against engaging workers during peak hours, backed by the Disaster Management Act.

District collectors have been tasked with ensuring access to drinking water and raising awareness about the heatwave.

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting continued heatwave conditions until June 3, Sahu urged residents, particularly those residing in undivided Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and Boudh districts, to stay indoors during the peak hours. Coastal regions are also expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, he added. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB