Odisha Cong president urges party workers to maintain peace during 'assembly gherao' programme

Bhubaneswar, Mar 27 (PTI) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das urged party workers to maintain peace, even if they were detained by the police, during its 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' programme on Thursday.

He said that the Congress will stage a demonstration near the assembly, demanding the formation of a House Committee to probe crimes against women, but assured the administration that the party workers will not enter the premises even as strict security arrangements have been made and some party leaders allegedly taken into preventive custody.

Das, in a video message, said that he was receiving information from different districts that Congress workers were being prevented from reaching Bhubaneswar to participate in the protest.

Asserting that the Congress will hold a peaceful protest for the safety of women in the state, Das asked the administration not to "illegally" detain party workers.

"Illegal detention may spark tension in districts and Congress will in no way be responsible for that situation," Das said.

Seeking to assuage the apprehension of the state government that the Congress workers will enter the assembly during the protest, he said, "We will stage a demonstration near assembly demanding the formation of a House Committee to probe crimes against women but our party workers will not enter the premises." Police, on the other hand, have taken strict security measures and imposed traffic restrictions, while Congress claimed that several party leaders in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state have been taken into preventive custody.

AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, said party workers were being detained and preventive arrests were being made.

"However, they cannot take all people into custody," he asserted.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, "A total of 80 platoons of police forces have been deployed, including 10 platoons comprising women personnel, on all roads leading to the assembly. We will also deploy the Odisha Swift Action Force, which is used for tackling riots." One platoon comprises 30 personnel, so 80 platoons amount to around 2,400 personnel.

"If anyone violates the law, action will be taken against them," Meena said.

Party sources said Das will lead the protest in which senior leaders, MLAs and workers will participate.

Congress workers have hit the streets in small rallies, beating gongs and displaying placards. PTI AAM AAM ACD