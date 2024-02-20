Odisha: Cong releases 'chargesheet' highlighting 'failures' of BJD, BJP

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Tuesday released a “chargesheet” against the BJD and BJP, highlighting their "failures" regarding providing basic services like healthcare facilities, employment and clean drinking water.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) campaigning committee chairman Bijay Patnaik told reporters here that people of Odisha were facing “discrimination” in their own state.

“Both parties (BJD and BJP) have failed to provide basic services like clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, irrigation and employment to people,” he alleged.

Patnaik also claimed that there is rampant corruption in the state government, and “job scams have become all-pervasive” with more than “two lakh government posts lying vacant”.

“Women are being treated without respect by the BJD government. The NCRB report says that Odisha tops the list in the country in cases of assault on women and their kidnapping, especially children,” the Congress leader asserted.

In the execution of mega drinking water projects, the state government has “systematically manipulated the tender conditions to keep contractors of Odisha out of the race”, Patnaik alleged. PTI BBM RBT