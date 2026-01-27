Odisha: Congress, CPI(M) extends support to NNK's farmers' strike on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) The Odisha unit of the Congress on Tuesday extended support to a state-wide bandh called by a farmers' organisation on Wednesday.

The state unit of CPI (M) also announced its support to the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), a farmer body which has called for an eight-hour bandh on January 28.

The BJD thanked the NNKS for taking up the farmers' issue and hitting the streets.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, in a statement, said the issues raised by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan are similar to those over which the grand old party has been staging agitations across the state.

"The OPCC has resolved to support the bandh called by NNKS on January 28. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the party's district-level units," the statement said.

The NNKS has called for a bandh demanding the disbursement of Rs 800 per quintal input assistance to all farmers at state-run mandis and elimination of middlemen and millers from the paddy procurement system.

It also protested the imposition of electricity smart meters on consumers and steep penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement.

It also opposed the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevija Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. "Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm. We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said.

The NNKS leader, however, said essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a press conference thanked the NNKS for conducting the strike. "Thanks NNKS for taking up the causes of farmers over which issue, the BJD has planned a fortnight-long agitation across the state from February 2," he said.

Asked whether the BJD supports the bandh call given by the NNKS, Mohanty said, "We have thanked them for fighting for the rights of farmers." He said the BJD demands Rs 3,169 per quintal of paddy, which includes input assistance of Rs 800 and enhanced MSP price of Rs 69.

Odisha unit of CPI(M) also announced its support to the NNKS bandh and called upon people to cooperate with the agitation being held for the welfare of farmers. "The farmers across Odisha are victims of the honeymoon between millers, middlemen and government," alleged CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahi.

The Odisha unit of the BJP, however, rejected all the allegations and said that the NNKS-called bandh will have no impact in Odisha.

"NNKS is staging a fake farmers' agitation to maintain its existence in Odisha. Opposition Congress, which has become weak in the state, is trying to gain political mileage by supporting the bandh call," BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said.