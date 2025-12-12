Odisha Congress leader slams Rahul's 'inaccessibility', 83-year-old Kharge's leadership style

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) A former MLA from Odisha has written a scathing letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, slamming "growing distance" between the leadership and grassroots workers. He said that he himself has been unable to meet the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for almost three years.

Mohammed Moquim, who was an MLA from Barabati-Cuttak and claimed to be a life-long, devoted worker of the Congress, also questioned the leadership style of the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming the 83-year-old leader has been unable to resonate with India's youth, who constitute 65 per cent of the country's population.

Moquim said many promising young leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, left the party feeling "unheard, overlooked and neglected", and he felt that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi should take a central, visible, and active leadership. Sachin Pilot, D K Shivakumar, A Revanth Reddy, Shashi Tharoor, among others, form the core leadership, he said.

The Congress leader, whose daughter is a sitting MLA, said the party's presence is shrinking geographically, organisationally, and even emotionally. For loyal workers who have dedicated their lives to the party, this reality is not just disappointing, but truly heartbreaking, he said.

He said the recent election results in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir, where the Congress defeats were by staggering margins, were not just electoral setbacks, they reflect a deeper organisational disconnect.

"A series of wrong decisions, misguided leadership choices, and the continued concentration of responsibility in the wrong hands have weakened the party from within. Rather than correcting these errors, we appear to be repeating them and the consequences are now visible to the entire nation," he said.

Moquim said there has been a "growing distance" between the leadership and the grassroots workers, and "despite being an MLA, I was unable to meet Shri Rahul Gandhi ji for almost three years".

"This is not a personal grievance but a reflection of a wider emotional disconnect felt by workers across India. In earlier years, under the leadership of Smt Indira Gandhi ji, Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, and yourself, workers were encouraged, heard, and valued. That connection built loyalty, identity, and conviction," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader said booth workers, block presidents, district-level leaders, who are truly the backbone of the party, feel "unseen and unheard" and this "alienation" makes electoral conversions nearly impossible.

Many selfless workers, who stood strong all these years, feel "directionless and unappreciated" today, he said.

"India stands at a historic demographic juncture, with nearly 65 per cent of its population below 35 years of age. Future of our nation and our party rests in the hands of the youth. Yet, today, there is a deep and growing disconnect between the Congress leadership and the Indian youth. With due respect, under the current leadership style, especially with Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji being 83 years old, the party is unable to resonate with India's youth," he said.

Moquim said many promising young leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergill, Milind Deora, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, left the party feeling "unheard, overlooked and neglected", and the youth of India seek energy, innovation, accessible leadership, modern thinking and emotional connection.

"Madam, with utmost humility, I firmly believe the nation and especially its youth are waiting for Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji to take a central, visible, and active leadership role. It is equally important that leaders like Shri Sachin Pilot, Shri D K Shivakumar, Shri A Revanth Reddy, Dr Shashi Tharoor, among others, form the core leadership of the party going forward, as they have the credibility, energy, and connection needed to inspire and mobilise young Indians," he said.