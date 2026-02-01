Odisha: Congress leader Sushila Tiria dies at 70

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 1 (PTI) Congress leader and former MP Sushila Tiria died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, her family said.

She was 70, and a spinster.

Tiria, a four-time MP -- twice from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and twice from Rajya Sabha -- was undergoing treatment for her lungs infection.

A former Congress Working Committee member, Tiria was currently a State Political Advisory Committee member of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the passing away of Smt. Sushilla Tiria, a senior Congress leader from Mayurbhanj, former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP," Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das said in a statement.

Her long service to tribal welfare and social justice is an irreparable loss to the Congress, Das said, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.