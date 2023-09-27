Odisha Congress MLA slams govt over large-scale vacancies in universities, colleges

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday criticised the state government over large-scale vacancies in universities and colleges in Odisha.

Participating in the question hour, Mishra said 108 out of 128 sanctioned teaching posts and 145 out of 150 sanctioned non-teaching posts are lying vacant at Rajendra University, Bolangir.

"The government says guest faculties are being appointed in the university. Can universities function with guest faculties? Can research studies be done without professors?," he asked.

Pointing out maximum vacant posts in Government Women’s College, Bolangir, he said, "I am ashamed to represent the constituency. The government should seek an apology in the House," Mishra said.

Stating that BEd College in Koraput was closed down three years ago, he said, "The chief minister, who always says he is giving interest to the KBK (Kalahandi Balangir Korapu) region, has been closing down educational institutes in the backward region. There is no doubt about it," the Congress leader said.

The situation is similar across the state, he said, adding, "If the government fails to fill up the posts, people will give a befitting reply." Terming it "most unfortunate", Mishra wanted to know from the minister when the posts will be filled up.

In his reply, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said steps had already been taken to fill up the teaching posts through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and non-teachings posts through the State Selection Board.

But, due to a legal dispute pending at the Supreme Court, the recruitment process has been stalled, he said.

However, expeditious steps are being taken to get clearance from the Supreme Court for completion of the recruitment process. As an interim measure, universities are engaging guest faculties, the minister said. PTI BBM BBM MNB