Odisha: Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati urges govt to continue health insurance for journalists

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati on Tuesday raised in the assembly several issues faced by journalists.

Speaking in the House, he urged the BJP government to continue the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana for working journalists that was implemented by the previous regime.

He also demanded the coverage be increased to Rs 20 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh per year.

He also urged the BJP government to allow authorised journalists in the lobby of the assembly as was the practice before the pandemic.

Delegations of different journalists' organisations met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after he assumed office and raised these demands. PTI BBM BBM SOM