Odisha: Congress observes 12 hour Kantabanji bandh over death threat to party MLA

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Several shops and commercial establishments in Kantabanji town in western Odisha's Bolangir district remained closed on Tuesday as the Congress has called for a 12 hour bandh to protest death threat given to party MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.

Demanding immediate arrest of the person who has given death threat to the MLA, Congress workers launched the bandh at 6 am, which will continue till 6 pm.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained closed.

However, vehicular traffic continued as usual and educational institutes are open as the annual class-10 board examination in the state started from Tuesday, officials said.

"We are holding a peaceful demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the wrongdoer(s), who has given death threat to our MLA," said a leader of Kantabanji Nagar Congress Committee.

Banners and posters threatening to kill Congress MLA Saluja surfaced at two prominent places in Kantabanji town on Monday morning. In those posters, unidentified person (s) threatened to kill Saluja in 15 days.

While reacting on this issue, Saluja had said the death threat was given for political reasons. He had urged the police to immediately arrest the person, who had given the death threat.

Meanwhile, police have seized the banners and launched a detailed probe. PTI BBM BBM RG