Odisha Congress revokes suspension, expulsion of MLA, two other leaders

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress has revoked the suspension of two senior Odisha leaders including a sitting MLA and expulsion of a tribal leader.

The party has withdrawn the suspension of Barbati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and ex-legislator Chiranjib Biswas and expulsion of former MLA Krishna Chandra Sagaria, Congress Odisha-in charge Ajoy Kumar said at a press conference here.

"Moquim Ji and Biswal Ji had written to the AICC president for revocation of their suspension. Now, their suspension order has been withdrawn. Similarly, Krishna Sagaria Ji had also requested to rejoin the party and we have accepted it and welcomed him back to the party", Kumar said.

The Congress leader appealed to all leaders, who have left Congress and want to come back, to come forward for a discussion. "We will welcome them back with all due respect", he added.

"After having a discussion with me on Monday, Ajoy Kumar Ji has withdrawn my suspension. I am grateful to him. I was a family member of the Congress…I am with the party and will remain in Congress. I will discharge my responsibility in the party", said Moquim.

Similarly, Sagaria also expressed his gratitude to the party leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge for revoking his expulsion.

"I was discussing with the Congress leaders to take me back as I believe in the ideology of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Thanks to Ajoy Kumar Ji for taking me back to the party. I will work to strengthen the party", Sagaria said.

The party in July 2023 had suspended Moquim and Biswal on charges of anti-party activities. Moquim is considered a good organiser, while former OPCC working president Biswal is the son of Congress stalwart of yesteryear Basant Biswal.

Similarly, Sagaria, a former MLA and tribal leader from Koraput district, along with former Union Minister Srikant Jena was expelled from the party on a similar charge. PTI BBM RG