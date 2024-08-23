Odisha contemplating closing down dance bars: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) Amid demands for his resignation following the recent liquor-related deaths in Ganjam district, Odisha Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday said the government is considering a complete ban on dance bars throughout the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after a debate on the Ganjam liquor deaths, Harichandan said, "The government is contemplating closing all dance bars as they conflict with our Odia ‘Asmita’ (cultural pride). The presence of women dancing in these bars does not align with our culture and tradition." His remark follows recent appeals from former dance bar workers in Bhubaneswar, who requested the government to reinstate permits for licensed foreign liquor shops to host dance performances.

The ruling BJP had previously criticised the previous BJD government for undermining Odia culture by giving licenses to dance bars in Bhubaneswar.

Harichandan also outlined plans for the upcoming excise policy, which will align with ‘Odia Asmita’.

He said liquor shops will be prohibited near religious institutions, schools, and colleges. Furthermore, the state government plans to demolish illegal liquor shops that were permitted under the previous administration.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati supported the minister’s stance, asserting that dance bars should be shut down to protect the lives of youth and students.

He also emphasised the need to relocate liquor shops away from religious and educational institutions and close illegal units in rural areas. PTI AAM AAM MNB