Odisha cop dismissed from service after seizure of Rs 37.27 lakh from possession

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday dismissed an inspector after his arrest by the vigilance department following the seizure of Rs 37.27 lakh in cash from his possession.

The cash amount was seized from premises belonging to Boipariguda police station inspector-in-charge Sushanta Satpathy in raids conducted by the vigilance department recently.

"In consonance with zero tolerance policy of the state government towards corruption, DGP has dismissed Sushanta Satpathy, Inspector of Police, from the service under Article311(2)(b) of Indian Constitution following his arrest in a corruption case," the Odisha Police said in an X post.

Satpathy was arrested by the vigilance department on November 28, a day after he was found travelling with Rs 2.70 lakh cash in a private bus from Jeypore to Cuttack. Subsequent searches at his office and official quarters in Boipariguda led to the seizure of Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The remaining amount was seized from his Cuttack residence.

Earlier, Satpathy was placed under suspension in January 2020 by the Rayagada SP for misconduct and dereliction of duty. He was also given a 'black mark' as punishment by the Jagatsinghpur SP in 2012.

Despite the 'black mark', Satpathy was promoted to the rank of inspector and posted in Koraput in July this year. He was working as IIC of Boipariguda police station in Koraput since August. PTI AAM AAM ACD