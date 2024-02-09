Odisha: Corporate leader Santrupt Misra joins BJD

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) Corporate leader Santrupt Misra joined the ruling BJD in Odisha on Friday.

Misra resigned as the director of group human resources at the Aditya Birla Group in December after 27 years in the conglomerate.

"I welcome Santrupt Misra to the Biju Janata Dal. He left an important post in the corporate world to help us in good work," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Soon after the joining, Misra was appointed the BJD's national spokesperson.

"I will take up any work assigned to me by the BJD leadership and abide by party discipline. I joined the BJD after being inspired by the ideology, personality and people-oriented work of the chief minister," he said.

Misra joined the party ahead of the elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, besides the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections which are held simultaneously. PTI AAM AAM SOM