Odisha court awards 20-year rigorous imprisonment to man for rape

Baripada (Odisha), Sep 9 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a married woman six years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

The incident took place on October 3, 2019, at a village under Rasgovindpur Police Station area when the woman was alone in her house. The convict had forcibly entered the house and raped her, police said.

The judgment was based on the statement of the victim, 11 witnesses and medical reports, Pattnaik added. PTI CORR AAM RBT