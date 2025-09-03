Odisha court awards life term to 6 of family for murdering man

Nabarangpur (Odisha), Sep 3 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to six members of a family for killing a man in August 2022.

The convicts include a woman and a minor who was treated as an adult in the case.

Bishnu Prasad Mishra, Additional District & Sessions Judge-Nabarangpur, sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of Dambaru Pujari, said additional public prosecutor Santosh Mishra.

All the convicts belong to Baramasi village under Kodinga police station area of Nabarangpur district.

On August 9, 2022, they had assaulted Dambaru Pujari with sharp weapons over a family feud. He later succumbed to his injuries on August 16 that year, Mishra said. PTI CORR BBM RBT