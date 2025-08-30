Odisha court pronounces life imprisonment for 3 in murder case

Rayagada, Aug 30 (PTI) A local court in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Saturday pronounced life imprisonment for three persons, after convicting them in a 2023 murder case.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Rayagada, Alpana Swain, held the three guilty of murder and also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on each convict.

In case of default, they will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ramprasad Patra.

The convicts had attacked Gajendra Nayak of Kashanadora village with axes over a land dispute in June, 2023, police said.

Nayak was rushed to the Kashipur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a complaint lodged by his son, police arrested them on June 12, 2023, and seized the weapons used in the crime.