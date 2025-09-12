Odisha court rejects bail plea of suspected ISI agent in espionage case

Balasore, Sep 12 (PTI) A court in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday rejected the bail application of a suspected agent of Pakistan's ISI, and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in a 2015 espionage case.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, Balasore, had sought production of Asif Ali, who was in a jail in another case at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The Odisha Police, with the help of its UP counterpart, brought Ali to Balasore and produced him in court, said Additional Public Prosecutor Bhaba Shankar Sahoo.

Ali was allegedly linked to Iswar Chandra Behera, a contractual photographer who was arrested on charges of sedition and convicted for life in 2015.

Behera had allegedly passed on classified defence information to the ISI.