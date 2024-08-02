Odisha court sentences 14 people to life imprisonment in murder case

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 2 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Gajapati district sentenced 14 people to life imprisonment for killing a man around 15 years ago.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Pradeep Kumar Samal on Thursday convicted a total of 16 accused for severely beating up Siba Nagabansa, which later led to his death, at his residence in Ghasi Sahi of Paralakhemundi on Holi on March 12, 2009 due to previous enmity.

While two accused persons have already died, the 14 others were sentenced to life imprisonment, public prosecutor Brundaban Nayak said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused, Nayak said.

The accused had barged into the house of Samal and attacked him while he was in a deep sleep after playing Holi. He died six days later while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Nayak said.

An FIR was lodged against the accused the same day and they were later arrested and a charge-sheet filed by the police on August 9, 2010. The accused were on bail. PTI COR BBM ACD