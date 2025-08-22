Odisha court sentences 60-yr-old man to life imprisonment for raping specially abled girl

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 22 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a specially abled girl last year.

Fast Track Special Court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak pronounced Birasing Hansdah guilty of raping the 12-year-old girl, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik said.

Hansdah was booked under sections of the POCSO Act.

The court also directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor, Pattnaik said.

Hansdah had raped the girl on June 17, 2024.

The survivor's family had lodged an FIR with Badampahar police station, following which the accused was arrested.