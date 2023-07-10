Odisha court sentences man to 5 years jail for raping minor

Baripada (Odisha), Jul 10 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 5 years of imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl.

Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Tarashankar Sahu (30), said special public prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On March 1, 2022, the minor was alone at her house in Chitrada village under Morada police station when the accused of same village raped her.

The judgment was based on the statements of the victim, 11 witnesses and a medical report, Pattnaik said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB